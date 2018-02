Feb 13 (Reuters) - National Research Corp:

* NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $29.9 MILLION VERSUS $28.4 MILLION

* EPS INCREASED TO $0.15 FOR CLASS A SHARES AND $0.90 FOR CLASS B SHARES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017