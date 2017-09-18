FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Security Group estimate gross losses from Hurricane Irma to be $2.5 mln to $3 mln
2017年9月18日 / 晚上10点22分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-National Security Group estimate gross losses from Hurricane Irma to be $2.5 mln to $3 mln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc:

* Says estimate ultimate gross losses from Hurricane Irma to be in range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million

* Says net of tax expect losses from hurricane to reduce quarter, year-to-date earnings in range of $0.66 per share to $0.79 per share

* Says ‍expect no adverse impact on insurance operations​ due to hurricanes

* Says hurricanes will have a material impact on 2017 earnings​

* Says based on estimates, do not expect losses from Hurricane Irma to exceed level of retention under catastrophe reinsurance program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

