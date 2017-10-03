FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of public offering of $150 mln of 6 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares
2017年10月3日 / 晚上8点11分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of public offering of $150 mln of 6 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of public offering of $150 million of 6.000% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - ‍expects to redraw on revolving line of credit to invest in future acquisitions of self storage properties​

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - ‍pricing of underwritten public offering of 6 million of its 6.000 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

