BRIEF-National Vision Holdings says credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co's units, others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点32分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-National Vision Holdings says credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co's units, others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - National Vision Holdings Inc

* National Vision Holdings Inc - on Oct 31, credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co’s units,others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​

* National Vision Holdings Inc - amendment increases ‍size of first lien revolving credit facility from $75 million to up to $100 million - SEC filing​

* National Vision Holdings Inc - ‍credit agreement was amended to extend maturity of such facility to October 15, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hrEQKP] Further company coverage:

