Feb 28 (Reuters) - National Western Life Group Inc:

* NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.19

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $247.8 MILLION VERSUS $184.5 MILLION

* CO‘S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $503.88 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $473.53 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: