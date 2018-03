March 1 (Reuters) - Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc :

* NATIONSTAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $437 MILLION VERSUS $406 MILLION PRIOR QUARTER