BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.23
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 晚上9点02分 / 1 个月前

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International Inc announces fiscal 2017 and q4 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales fell 9.8 percent to $32.2 million

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍international sales improved during Q4 of fiscal 2017 and expect this sales trend to continue during fiscal 2018​

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍beginning Q3 of fiscal 2017 our contract manufacturing sales were unfavorably impacted due to reductions in orders related to Asian and European markets​

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍beginning Q3 2017 contract manufacturing sales unfavorably impacted due to cut in orders related to Asian and European markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

