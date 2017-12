Dec 7 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* NATURAL GROCERS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TODD DISSINGER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - DISSINGER WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM SANDRA BUFFA

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - BUFFA WILL RETIRE EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017