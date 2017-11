Nov 8 (Reuters) - Natural Resource Partners Lp

* Natural Resource Partners L.P. announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to focus on reducing its debt​

* Qtrly revenue $93.3 million versus $97.9 million