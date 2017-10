Sept 28 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP

* Nature’s Bounty Co. completes transaction with KKR and names Paul Sturman as CEO

* Nature’s Bounty Co. - Sturman succeeds Steve Cahillane​

* Nature's Bounty Co​ - ‍Paul Sturman previously served as chairman of Consumer Health Products Association