FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Natus Medical Inc reports ‍Q3 loss per share of $0.26​
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午10点26分 / 更新于 20 小时内

BRIEF-Natus Medical Inc reports ‍Q3 loss per share of $0.26​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical Inc - ‍Q3 2017 loss per share $0.26​

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.72 to $1.76

* Natus Medical Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.40​

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Natus Medical Inc - ‍for Q3, company reported revenue of $122.6 million, an increase of 34.9% compared to $90.9 million reported for Q3 2016​

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $514.5 million to $516.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $145 million to $147 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $122.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $508.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $136.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lcoxG1) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below