BRIEF-Nautilus delivers US$2 million financing notice for August 2017

July 24 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Nautilus Minerals - pursuant to subscription agreement with Mawarid Offshore Mining, Metalloinvest Holding delivered financing notice dated July 21

* Nautilus - financing notice delivered to investors in respect of private placement of 11.8 million common shares of co at issue price of C$0.214/share

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - closing of private placement under financing notice is required to occur during August, 2017

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - private placement will be allocated equally between Metalloinvest Holding & Mawarid Offshore Mining