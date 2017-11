BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals provides update

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Nautilus provides update

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - ‍continues to be in discussions with various parties involved in manufacture of seafloor production system​

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - is making progress with respect to deferring some of its immediate cash flow requirements​

* Nautilus - ‍updating previous reference to funding requirement of $15 million by Oct. 31 to funding requirement of $10 million by Nov. 30​