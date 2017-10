BRIEF-Nautilus provides corporate update

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Nautilus provides corporate update

* Nautilus Minerals Inc says continues to explore financing opportunities in order to maintain development of Solwara 1 project and company’s operations

* Nautilus Minerals - In active discussions with various parties, including existing shareholders, regarding potential financing transactions, alternatives​

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - ‍Failure to secure necessary financing may result in company engaging specialist advisors​

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - ‍Various steps include asset sales, JVS, capital restructurings in case co fails to secure necessary financing​

* Nautilus Minerals - To maintain co’s operations, development of Solwara 1 project, co needs to obtain new funding of about U.S. $41 million before end of 2017​

* Nautilus Minerals - To maintain operations, development of Solwara 1 project, needs at least about $15 million before Oct 31 to meet contractual commitments​