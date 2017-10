Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nav Canada:

* Nav Canada announces year-end financial results

* Nav Canada - ‍revenue for fiscal 2017 was $1,291 million, compared to $1,393 million in fiscal 2016​

* Nav Canada - ‍company had a net loss of $150 million in fiscal 2017 as compared to a net income of $37 million in fiscal 2016​