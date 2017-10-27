FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 下午1点20分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea signs letter of intent to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - ‍detailed financial terms of agreement remain undisclosed until a definitive agreement is reached​

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - ‍non-binding term sheet outlines a potential deal to sublicense NAV4694 to Cerveau in return for negotiated consideration​

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - ‍letter of intent includes a provision that will lead to dismissal of litigation initiated by Sinotau against co

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - ‍ provision of dismissal of litigation initiated by Sinotau if Navidea and CERVEAU execute definitive agreement​

* Navidea biopharma - ‍ Cerveau, unit will act as designated party for rights resulting from relationship between co and Beijing Sinotau Medical Research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below