BRIEF-Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest for ‍$155 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 晚上8点14分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest for ‍$155 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Navient Corp

* Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest, a leading financial technology and education finance company

* Navient Corp - deal for ‍$155 million in cash​

* Navient Corp - ‍effective October 4, 2017, Navient will suspend its remaining share repurchase program through year end 2018​

* Navient Corp - ‍company’s annual dividend of $0.64 per share is unchanged​

* Navient Corp - ‍as part of Navient, Earnest will continue as a distinct brand and will be led by its current management team​

* Navient Corp - is expected to originate nearly $1 billion in student loan refinancing loans in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

