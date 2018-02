Feb 12 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* NAVIGANT ELECTS JEFFREY YINGLING TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC - ‍YINGLING CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARD OF LENDINGPOINT LLC​

