Dec 18 (Reuters) - Navigators Group Inc:

* NAVIGATORS TO ACQUIRE BELGIAN SPECIALTY INSURER

* NAVIGATORS GROUP INC SAYS AS AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF ASCO AND BDM, NAVIGATORS WILL PAY EUR 35 MILLION IN CASH AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* NAVIGATORS GROUP-‍ SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE OF ALL SHARES OF ASSURANCES CONTINENTALES- CONTINENTALE VERZEKERINGEN, BRACHT, DECKERS & MACKELBERT​