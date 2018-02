Feb 7 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp:

* NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 25.2 PERCENT TO $50.3 MILLION

* NAVIOS MARITIME - CONTRACTED 60.2% OF AVAILABLE DAYS ON CHARTER-OUT BASIS FOR 2018 SEEN TO GENERATE 2018 REVENUE OF ABOUT $86.4 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* ‍AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $25.0 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK, FOR TWO YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: