Nov 6 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc:

* NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* CO‘S UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER, THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT, $300 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO COMPLETE CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 8⅛% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: