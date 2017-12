Dec 22 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL - ON DEC 21, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO REDUCE THE MAXIMUM FUNDED AMOUNT TO $350 MILLION- SEC FILING

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL - AMENDMENT TO NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS SCHEDULED PURCHASE EXPIRATION DATE TO DECEMBER 20, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2pcR00x) Further company coverage: