March 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* SEES FY REVENUE $9.25 BILLION TO $9.75 BILLION

* 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $700 MILLION AND $750 MILLION.

* RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $200 MILLION

* NAVISTAR - Q1 2018 RESULTS INCLUDED $46 MILLION OF CHARGES AS A RESULT OF CO’S DEBT REFINANCING IN NOVEMBER 2017

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $9.56 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: