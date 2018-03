March 6 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* NAVISTAR UNVEILS UPTIME-CENTRIC VISION FOR GROWING RENEWED® REMAN BRAND; EXPANDS FLEETRITE® PRIVATE LABEL PARTS BRAND

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - ‍PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018​

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL - ‍ BRAND TO NOW OFFER SEVERAL NEW PRODUCT LINES IN 2018 STARTING WITH 2015 N13 ENGINE AND 2010-2016 I6 ENGINE​