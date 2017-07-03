FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NCI to be acquired by H.I.G. Capital LLC for nearly $283 mln
2017年7月3日

BRIEF-NCI to be acquired by H.I.G. Capital LLC for nearly $283 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - NCI Inc

* NCI to be acquired by H.I.G. Capital, LLC

* NCI Inc - Deal for approximately $283 million

* NCI Inc- Deal for $20.00 per share in cash

* NCI Inc - NCI's board of directors has unanimously approved transaction

* NCI Inc - Upon completion of proposed transaction, NCI will become a privately held company.

* NCI Inc - Under terms of definitive agreement, H.I.G. will commence a tender offer no later than July 17

* NCI Inc - Closing of transaction is not contingent on financing

* NCI -‍ Upon completion of tender offer, H.I.G. to acquire all remaining shares through second step merger without need for stockholder vote under Delaware law​

* NCI Inc - Chairman of board of NCI, Charles Narang, will tender all of his shares of NCI common stock in favor of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

