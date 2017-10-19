FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NCR Q3 earnings per share $0.77
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上8点32分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-NCR Q3 earnings per share $0.77

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* NCR announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 revenue $1.66 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.64 to $0.76

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $6.475 billion to $6.525 billion

* NCR Corp - expect foreign currency to be a favorable impact of $20 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below