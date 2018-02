Feb 5 (Reuters) - NCS Multistage Holdings Inc:

* NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $49.5 MILLION TO $50.5 MILLION

* FOR 2018, EXPECT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO GROW BY 35% TO 45% COMPARED TO 2017