Dec 14 (Reuters) - Flow Traders Nv:

* INVESTORS TRADED 1.6 TRILLION EUROS OF EXCHANGE-TRADED PRODUCTS GLOBALLY IN NOV, MOST SINCE JUNE -FLOW TRADERS DATA

* INVESTORS TRADED 236 BILLION EUROS OF ETPS IN ASIA PACIFIC IN NOV, MOST THIS YEAR -FLOW TRADERS

* INVESTORS TRADED 141 BILLION EUROS OF ETPS IN CHINA IN NOV, MOST THIS YEAR -FLOW TRADERS

* FIRMS GLOBALLY LISTED 145 NEW EXCHANGE-TRADED PRODUCTS IN NOV, MOST FOR A SINGLE MONTH THIS YEAR -FLOW TRADERS