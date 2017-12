Nov 29 (Reuters) - Neenah Paper Inc:

* NEENAH ANNOUNCES 11 PERCENT DIVIDEND INCREASE AND 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* NEENAH PAPER INC - AUTHORIZATION OF A 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN FOR UP TO $25 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* NEENAH PAPER INC - CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST, 2017

* NEENAH PAPER INC - ‍QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE TO $0.41​