Dec 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* NEIL CHAPMAN ELECTED EXXONMOBIL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; JOHN VERITY APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL COMPANY

* EXXONMOBIL - BOTH ASSIGNMENTS ARE EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018