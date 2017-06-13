FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group reports 4.9 pct fall in Q3 revenue
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 下午12点31分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group reports 4.9 pct fall in Q3 revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Llc-

* Neiman Marcus Group Ltd Llc reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 4.9 percent to $1.11 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Neiman Marcus Group Llc - recorded non-cash impairment charges of $153.8 million in q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Neiman Marcus Group Llc - in quarter ‍co reported a net loss of $24.9 million compared to net earnings of $3.8 million for q3 of fiscal year 2016​

* Neiman Marcus Group - recorded non-cash impairment charges in q2 to state certain intangible and other assets, primarily related to neiman marcus brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below