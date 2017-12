Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nelnet Inc:

* NELNET AND GREAT LAKES HIGHER EDUCATION CORPORATION RECEIVE REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RELATED TO NELNET‘S ACQUISITION OF GREAT LAKES EDUCATIONAL LOAN SERVICES

* NELNET - EFFECT OF REQUESTS TO EXTEND WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO AND GLHEC HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH REQUEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: