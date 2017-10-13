FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 早上6点54分 / 8 天内

BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE

* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering

* Says ‍high-level strategic fit to strengthen Nemetschek’s position in U.S. structural market​

* Says ‍purchase price amounts to about $24.9 million (cash-/debt-free)​

* Says ‍financing of purchase price is provided mainly by company’s own capital resources and by use of credit lines​

* Says ‍acquisition occurs via a subsidiary of Nemetschek and is expected to be closed in October 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

