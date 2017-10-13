BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE
* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering
* Says high-level strategic fit to strengthen Nemetschek’s position in U.S. structural market
* Says purchase price amounts to about $24.9 million (cash-/debt-free)
* Says financing of purchase price is provided mainly by company’s own capital resources and by use of credit lines
* Says acquisition occurs via a subsidiary of Nemetschek and is expected to be closed in October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: