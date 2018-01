Jan 3 (Reuters) - Neogen Corp:

* NEOGEN REPORTS RECORD REVENUES AND EARNINGS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $101.8 MILLION VERSUS $90.7 MILLION

* - BENEFITTED $3.4 MILLION, OR $0.07 PER SHARE IN QUARTER, DUE TO ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD UPDATE 2016-09 ON JUNE 1, 2017

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26, REVENUE VIEW $102.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: