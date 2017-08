BRIEF-Neogenomics Inc Q2 revenue $66.1 million

July 25 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc

* Neogenomics reports record revenue of $66.1 million on 16% volume growth and 13% reduction in average cost per test in the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $66.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $63 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Neogenomics Inc says reiterated guidance for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $258.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: