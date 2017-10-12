FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees Q3 revenue of about $63.1 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 晚上8点14分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees Q3 revenue of about $63.1 mln

2 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc

* NeoGenomics announces preliminary quarter 3 results, financial impacts of hurricanes and summary quarter 4 guidance

* NeoGenomics Inc - ‍it expects to report quarter 3 revenue of approximately $63.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.0 million​

* NeoGenomics Inc - ‍NeoGenomics estimates that hurricanes Harvey and Irma depressed revenue by approximately $1.0 million in quarter 3​

* NeoGenomics inc - ‍in addition, as a result of divestiture of pathlogic, Q3 revenue will be approximately $1.3 million less than in quarter 2​

* NeoGenomics Inc - ‍expects consolidated revenue of $65 million - $67 million and adjusted EBITDA of $9 million -10 million in Q4​

* NeoGenomics-For Q3,expects to record $1.3 million revenue adjustment to reflect change in process for estimating revenue for unbilled tests at quarter-end​

* Q3 revenue view $65.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $69.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

