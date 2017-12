Dec 5 (Reuters) - Neonode Inc:

* THOMAS ERIKSSON TO RESIGN AS CEO OF NEONODE

* NEONODE INC - ANDREAS BUNGE WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CEO FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 UNTIL A NEW CEO IS IN PLACE

* NEONODE INC - ERIKSSON WILL REMAIN ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS