BRIEF-NeoPhotonics reduces workforce, consolidates real estate facilities- SEC filing
2017年10月5日 / 上午10点26分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-NeoPhotonics reduces workforce, consolidates real estate facilities- SEC filing

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - NeoPhotonics Corp:

* NeoPhotonics Corp says on September 29, 2017, management of company implemented certain restructuring actions - SEC filing

* NeoPhotonics Corp - restructuring actions are expected to be completed by end of q4 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics Corp - under restructuring actions, co estimates it will incur aggregate restructuring charges of approximately $4.6 million in Q3 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics - ‍restructuring actions include reduction in force, consolidation of certain real estate facilities

* NeoPhotonics Corp - revenue is expected to be in range of $69 to $71 million for Q3 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics Corp - in the quarter “co’s workforce reduction costs may be greater than anticipated”

* NeoPhotonics Corp - GAAP loss per share of $0.50 to $0.40 is expected for Q3 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics - excluding restructuring charges, other regularly excluded items, co sees non-gaap loss per share in range of $0.35 to $0.27 for q3 2017

* NeoPhotonics - in quarter, workforce reduction&future workforce&expense reductions may have adverse impact on co’s development activities & operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2wzhKHI) Further company coverage:

