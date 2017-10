Oct 18 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos Therapeutics announces settlement with Actavis on Adzenys XR-ODT patent litigation

* Neos Therapeutics - has granted actavis right to manufacture, market generic version of Adzenys XR-ODT under Actavis anda beginning on Sept 1, 2025

* Neos Therapeutics - ‍settlement & licensing agreement is confidential; agreement subject to submission to FTC and U.S. DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: