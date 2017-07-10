FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
2017年7月10日 / 晚上9点53分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc

* Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives

* Neothetics Inc - ‍Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍Neothetics has engaged Oppenheimer and Co., Inc. to act as its exclusive financial advisor to company and board for this process​

* Neothetics Inc - Has unanimously approved plans to initiate a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives

* Says "continue to review all operational expenses in order to facilitate our ability to enter into a strategic transaction"

* Neothetics - ‍Initiate process to explore and review range of strategic alternatives focusing on seeking acquisition, business combination or partnership​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

