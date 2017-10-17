FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences Inc announce merger agreement to create Women'S health company
2017年10月17日 / 下午12点53分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences Inc announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company

2 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc

* Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences, Inc. announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company

* Neothetics Inc - ‍privately-held Evofem Biosciences will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neothetics in an all-stock transaction​

* Neothetics - ‍Invesco Asset Management entered securities purchase agreement to acquire additional $20 million of common stock in combined Co​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍transactions have been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Neothetics - Neothetics will be renamed Evofem Biosciences and will be under leadership of Evofem Biosciences’ CEO Saundra Pelletier​

* Neothetics Inc - merger ‍exchange ratio assumes $171.4 million in value of Co’s common stock will be issued to Evofem Biosciences stockholders in merger​

* Neothetics - current Neothetics stockholders to own about 13% of combined company & current Evofem stockholders to own about 87% of combined company​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍merger exchange ratio assumes $28.6 million in value of common stock being retained by Neothetics stockholders​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍following merger, company will be led by Saundra Pelletier as chief executive officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

