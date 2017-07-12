FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 天前
BRIEF-Neothetics reduces full-time workforce
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月12日

BRIEF-Neothetics reduces full-time workforce

July 12 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc:

* Neothetics Inc says it has implemented reduction of co's current full-time workforce of 6 employees to 2 employees

* Neothetics Inc says reduction of workforce in order to reduce operating expenses and conserve cash resources

* Neothetics Inc estimates that it will incur aggregate cash charges of approximately $385,000 associated with workforce reduction during 2017

* Says expects that this workforce reduction will be effectuated during Q3 of 2017

* Neothetics - reduction of workforce in light of co's lipo-202 trial results announced last month Source text: (bit.ly/2udvZDu) Further company coverage:

