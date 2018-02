BRIEF-Nestle CEO comments on outlook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa:

* NESTLE CEO SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES THAT 2020 MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH TARGET HAS BECOME TOUGHER AFTER WEAKER 2017

* NESTLE CEO SAYS ATRIUM DEAL WON‘T CONTRIBUTE TO GROUP ORGANIC GROWTH FOR A YEAR AFTER CLOSING, EXPECTED IN CURRENT QUARTER

* NESTLE CFO SAYS PRICING WAS LIMITED DUE TO LIMITED CONTRIBUTIONS FROM LATIN AMERICA AND SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

* NESTLE CFO SAYS BUSINESS IN BRAZIL IMPACTED BY DAIRY DEFLATION OF ABOUT 20 PERCENT

* NESTLE CFO SAYS SEEING SIGNS OF MODERATE PRICE DECREASE IN ITS COMMODITY BASKET

* NESTLE CFO SAYS 900 MILLION CHF INCREASE IN COMMODITY COSTS LAST YEAR

* NESTLE CFO SAYS MOST CATEGORIES IMPACTED FROM COMMODITY PRICE INCREASES, BUT WERE OFFSET BY EFFICIENCIES

* NESTLE CFO SAYS SEES OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL

* NESTLE CEO SAYS VIEW ON SKIN HEALTH UNIT UNCHANGED -- BEST TO RESTRUCTURE UNIT NOW, STRATEGISE LATER

* NESTLE CEO SAYS HAS SAME AMOUNT OF CONFIDENCE ON MEETING 2020 TARGET, DESPITE IT BEING STEEPER

* NESTLE CEO SAYS CAN'T BE HAPPY W/ 1 PERCENT GROWTH RATE FOR NUTRITION UNIT, BUT ALREADY HAS 'FAIRLY ENERGETIC' ACTION IN PLACE