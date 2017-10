Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle says sees total cost improvements of 350-450 million sfr in u.s. By 2020 over 2016 - slides

* Nestle says sees total cost improvements of 400-500 million sfr in europe, middle east, north africa by 2020 over 2016 - slides

* Nestle europe head says has good double-digit profitability in confectionery in europe, no reason to divest Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)