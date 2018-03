BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Says Unit Entered Into Agreement

March 9 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ‍ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* NET 1 UEPS-‍ON MARCH 8, ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH DNI-4PL CONTRACTS PROPRIETARY UNDER WHICH CO WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR 4 MILLION SHARES OF DNI FOR ZAR 89.3 MILLION​

* NET 1 UEPS - UNDER DNI AGREEMENTS, CO WILL ALSO SUBSCRIBE FOR ADDITIONAL 6 MILLION ORDINARY 'A' SHARES OF DNI FOR ZAR 126.0 MILLION​