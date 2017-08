July 31 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc - board issued its former CEO, Serge C.P. Belamant notice to terminate his two-year consulting agreement with company

* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc - company will not be making any termination payments to belamant beyond 90-day notice period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: