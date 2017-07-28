BRIEF-Netflix says entered into revolving credit agreement​

July 28 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc

* Netflix Inc - ‍on july 27, co entered into a revolving credit agreement - sec filing​

* Netflix - revolving credit agreement provides for a $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Netflix - agreement provides uncommitted incremental facility to increase amount of revolving credit facility by up to an additional $250 million

* Netflix- revolving loans may be borrowed, repaid and reborrowed until july 27, 2022, at which time all amounts borrowed must be repaid