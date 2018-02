BRIEF-Netgear Announces Planned Separation Of Its Arlo Business

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Netgear Inc:

* NETGEAR® ANNOUNCES PLANNED SEPARATION OF ITS ARLO BUSINESS

* NETGEAR INC - EXPECTS ARLO TO ISSUE LESS THAN 20% OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN IPO, WITH NETGEAR TO RETAIN REMAINING INTEREST​

* NETGEAR INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED PURSUIT OF A SEPARATION OF ITS ARLO BUSINESS FROM NETGEAR​

* NETGEAR INC - ‍SEPARATION EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED THROUGH AN IPO OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF ARLO TECHNOLOGIES

* NETGEAR INC - EXPECTS ARLO TO CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMIT A DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH SEC IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* NETGEAR INC - ‍ARLO IPO EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* NETGEAR INC - ‍EXPECTS MATTHEW MCRAE TO SERVE AS ARLO'S CEO UPON COMPLETION OF IPO​