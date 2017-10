BRIEF-Netscout Systems reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.03

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Netscout Systems Inc:

* Netscout Systems reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2018

* Co is leaving fiscal year 2018 guidance, previously updated in July, fundamentally unchanged​

* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $259.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $251.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced new 25 million share repurchase authorization​