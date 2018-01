BRIEF-Netscout Systems Sees 2018 Non-GAAP EPS About $1.30 To $1.45

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Netscout Systems Inc:

* NETSCOUT SYSTEMS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND REVISES OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES Q3 NON-GAAP REVENUE ABOUT $270 MILLION TO $274 MILLION

* SEES FY NON-GAAP 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.0 BILLION TO $1.025 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.30 TO $1.45

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 TO $0.84

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $314.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS TO REPURCHASE AT LEAST $250 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* SAYS ANTICIPATES ASR WILL BE FUNDED BY ADDITIONAL DEBT IN CONJUNCTION WITH AMENDING, EXPANDING EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* SAYS ANTICIPATES EXPANDING SIZE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $800 MILLION TO $1 BILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT $985 MILLION AND $1.015 BILLION

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX AROUND 28 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR PLANS OF 33 PERCENT TO 34 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.99, REVENUE VIEW $1.18 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS GAAP NET INCOME FOR Q3 IS ANTICIPATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $0.99 PER SHARE AND $1.02 PER SHARE

* SAYS NON-GAAP NET INCOME FOR Q3 ANTICIPATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $0.66 PER SHARE AND $0.69 PER SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 NON-GAAP REVENUE ABOUT $270 MILLION TO $274 MILLION